Kauffman Foundation appoints a new board member

The Kansas City-based Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation said Thursday that Esther George has joined the Kauffman board of trustees.
George, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City since 2011, is one of 10 directors who set policy for the $2 billion foundation that focuses on research and grant-making in entrepreneurism and education.
Kauffman board chairman Janice Kreamer said George brings “understanding and expertise in economics and finance” to the foundation board.
George, a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, oversees Federal Reserve activities in a seven-state region.
