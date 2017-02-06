New appointee named for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s four-state region

A man who has been district director in the Wichita office of the U.S. Small Business Administration is the new acting administrator of the agency’s four-state region of Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.
Wayne Bell, who has headed the Wichita office since 2008, will continue to lead that office as well as supervise the region that includes Kansas City.
Before joining the Small Business Administration, Bell worked for the Transportation Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the Wichita Mid-Continent Airport. Before federal employment, he worked for Raytheon Aircraft Co., Boeing Commercial Airplane Group and with a small service firm in Wichita.
Bell is a St. Louis native who played football at and graduated from Wichita State University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology and an executive MBA.
Diane Stafford, stafford@kcstar.com
