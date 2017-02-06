Goodwill wants you to dump your ex’s stuff in anti-Valentine’s Day donation drive

Valentine’s Day isn’t sweet for people with failed romances, and Goodwill of Western Missouri & Eastern Kansas is capitalizing on that negative sentiment.
The nonprofit agency that operates second-hand stores wants people to “dump your ex’s stuff” at one of their donation centers in the metro area.
Goodwill is calling for anything that ex-boyfriends, ex-girlfriends or former spouses left behind after breakups — or anything that is a painful reminder of the relationship.
“There’s no excuse for you not to turn that animosity into generosity and feel the love for your community,” the agency said in a press release.
The appeal comes with legal caveats: Donated items “must be the sole property of the donor,” and Goodwill is “not liable for items donated that do not belong to the individual donating.”
Goodwill donation locations can be found at http://www.mokangoodwill.org/.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
