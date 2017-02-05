Business

February 5, 2017 4:49 PM

Former Kansas City airport head Mark VanLoh hired in Tulsa

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

Former Kansas City airport manager Mark VanLoh has been named the new head of the Tulsa, Okla., airport system, The Tulsa World reports.

VanLoh was director of the Kansas City Aviation Department from 2004 until he retired in May 2016. In 2011 he proposed replacing the existing horseshoe terminal design of Kansas City International Airport with a single, modern terminal. The benefits, supporters say, would be better efficiency and security. Opponents laud the convenience of the current design.

The proposed cost, approximately $1 billion, would be paid for by the airlines and user fees. The issue is currently at a standstill.

VanLoh will be paid at least $150,000 in his new job, The Tulsa World reported. More than 30 people applied for the position to run Tulsa International and Jones-Riverside airports along with the 1,200-acre Okmulgee Regional Airport.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos