Clay County’s Noel Shull offers up a funding solution for UMKC downtown campus

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu Pause

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

3:05 Zoo keeps a close watch on animals during cold weather

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

1:17 Where Kansas City ranks nationally for TV sports ratings

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes

1:56 Spicer: 'The Dodd-Frank act is a disastrous policy'