Sprint unveils its Super Bowl ad

First Sprint lured Verizon’s famous “can you hear me now?” pitchman for its television advertising, now Sprint plans to poke its competitor in the ribs during the Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Sprint revealed its ad on Wednesday, which depicts a Verizon consumer frustrated enough by the price on his wireless bill that he fakes his death to escape his contract. That is until “Paul,” the erstwhile Verizon spokesman, suggests the customer has an easier alternative by signing up with Sprint.
New York advertising agency Droga5 came up with the spot, which is expected to air through the month after its initial run during Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Various media sources have said that the going rate for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl is around $5 million.
