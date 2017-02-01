Kansas City: This is a pretty good time for job hunters but tough for employers

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company Pause

0:48 Four things you need to know about the iPhone 7

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

0:54 Dairy Farmers of America join Sprint Accelerator project

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

2:28 Royals Kyle Zimmer says pain is gone

0:43 Police detectives need your help identifying two people in this surveillance video

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television