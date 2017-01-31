MRIGlobal wins a $13.7 million federal research contract

Kansas City-based MRIGlobal has won a $13.7 million federal contract focused on tuberculosis.
The research institute’s contract is from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the National Institutes of Health.
The work will research and evaluate “mycobacterium tuberculosis technologies and specimen processes” and will help “to better understand the development of tuberculosis drug resistance,” said Roger Harris, an MRIGlobal vice president.
Tuberculosis is a contagious airborne disease that is a major cause of worldwide disability and death. Harris said the contract relates to “detecting, preventing and responding to infectious disease and antimicrobial resistance.”
