Ladd Seaberg, longtime Atchison business leader, has died

0:48 Four things you need to know about the iPhone 7 Pause

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

3:10 Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure spends time one-on-one with customers

2:22 Black inventors showcased in traveling museum

0:42 Sessions asks Yates in 2015 if she will stand up to the president

3:17 KU Medical Center heart transplant: Kyle Warren's story

2:24 Lidia Bastianich visits Paradise

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack