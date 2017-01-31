Ladd Seaberg, longtime Atchison business leader, has died

Ladd M. Seaberg, former chairman, president and chief executive officer of MGP Ingredients, died Sunday following a long illness, the company said. He was 70.
Seaberg joined the Atchison, Kan.-based supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches in 1969. He was named vice president in 1972 and president in 1980.
He served for 26 years as president and was chief executive for 20 years. Seaberg was appointed chairman in 2006 and retired from the board in 2009.
Seaberg, who spent his entire professional career at MGP, led the company through numerous expansion projects and played a key role in the company becoming publicly traded in 1988, MGP said in a news release Tuesday.
