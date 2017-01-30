Downtown Kansas City to get its first UPS Store

Restoration of the former bus station and Pickwick Plaza Hotel continues with the announcement that a UPS Store will open on the ground floor of the redevelopment.
A spring opening is scheduled for the UPS facility, the company’s first in downtown Kansas City.
City Gym previously was announced as a commercial tenant in the Pickwick Plaza project.
The $65 million redevelopment of the block-long structure also has begun accepting tenants in East 9 at Pickwick Plaza, comprising 45 residential apartments on the north side of the block at Ninth and McGee streets.
The entire Pickwick Plaza project will provide 215 more apartments on the south side of the block later this year.
Gold Crown bought the vandalized and fire-damaged property in 2010 and began rehabilitation in October 2015. The project includes a seven-story tower on the north end, a 10-story tower on the south end, and a nine-level, 300-space parking garage.
