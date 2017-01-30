PNC Bank’s new Overland Park office targets large businesses

PNC Bank has opened a regional office in Overland Park, targeting large business clients and adding an executive focused on philanthropy and community involvement.
Dale Klose is the bank’s regional president for the Kansas City market, one of 35 regional presidents working for the Pittsburgh-based company. He said the office targets businesses with revenues of $100 million and more.
Terry D’Amore is head of corporate banking, and Kim Herman is director of client and community relations in the new office.
“We think we have a great business model,” Klose said, “differentiated in so many ways because of the level of community involvement we have.”
PNC Financial Services Group, the bank’s parent company, also owns Midland Loan Services that employs about 600 in Overland Park.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
