Nonprofit Connect announces recipients of its 2017 philanthropy awards in Kansas City

Nonprofit Connect, a networking and education organization for nonprofits in the Kansas City area, has announced the recipients of its annual philanthropy awards.
The 2017 honors will be given May 10 to: philanthropists William A. and Mary Reed; business philanthropist Frank Byrne; volunteers Linda and Terry Ward; emerging philanthropists Jessica Best and Brian Stewart; emerging nonprofit professional Sarah Reape; emerging volunteer Jake Jacobson.
Entities receiving awards: The Miller Group for business philanthropy; Artists Helping the Homeless and St. Luke’s Hospital for collaboration; and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City for program impact.
