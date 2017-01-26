Quarterly profits drop at DST Systems but year’s earnings are up

Kansas City-based DST Systems Inc. reported an 11.7 percent drop in its fourth-quarter earnings but saw profits for all of 2016 jump 24 percent.
DST said Thursday that it earned $59.9 million, or $1.84 per share, during October, November and December. In the same months of 2015, it had earned $67.8 million, or $1.94 a share.
The company’s board increased DST’s quarterly dividend to 35 cents a share, up 2 cents, starting with the first quarter of 2017.
Revenues in the quarter were $398.8 million, up from $383.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
In all of 2016, DST earned $444.3 million compared with $358.2 million in 2016.
The company traditionally reports an adjusted earnings for the quarter that excludes some gains and losses that it says are one-time items or otherwise cloud it business trends. Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter were $53.9 million, compared with an adjusted profit of $48.9 million a year earlier.
“We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results which demonstrate the capability and dedication of our teams around the world to operate in a challenging environment and still deliver excellent results for our clients and our shareholders,” CEO Steve Hooley said in the company’s announcement. “We generated positive operating results during the quarter with growth and expanded margins in both our healthcare and financial services segments.”
Revenues were flat in the company’s larger financial services business but it generated an increase in its operating profits. The smaller health care services business saw increases in both revenues and operating profits.
