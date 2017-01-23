Kansas City’s downtown is ‘back in the game’

Downtown Kansas City is on a revitalization roll that will be celebrated Friday at the annual meeting of the Downtown Council.
About 1,000 attendees are expected at the event at the Kansas City Convention Center, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This year, the event’s theme is Back in the Game.
Christopher Leinberger, a national expert on the importance of a vital downtown, will give the keynote address. Other local speakers will review the debut of the streetcar line, the attraction of new businesses downtown and future plans.
Albert P. Mauro, a former Downtown Council board chairman and a leader in multiple civic endeavors, will receive the Philip Kirk Jr. Award, the council’s highest honor.
Five individuals will receive the council’s Urban Hero Awards for helping improve downtown’s residential, recreational and commercial status. They are: Andrew Bracker, brownfields coordinator for the city; Vince Bryant, with 3D Development; Deb Churchill, with the City Market; Julie Nelson Meers, with mobank; and Matt Staub, a streetcar advocate.
