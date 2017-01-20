Business

January 20, 2017 2:20 PM

Week Ahead: Corporate earnings season kicks into gear

MONDAY: Earnings from McDonald’s Corp.; Treasury securities auction.

TUESDAY: Existing home sales; earnings from UMB Financial, Verizon.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from AT&T, Boeing.

THURSDAY: New home sales; initial jobless claims; leading economic indicators; Bloomberg consumer comfort index; international trade; Kansas City Federal Reserve’s manufacturing index; earnings from Caterpillar, Deluxe Corp., DST, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, International Speedway, Microsoft, Southwest Airlines, Starbucks, Swift Transportation.

FRIDAY: Durable goods; consumer sentiment; gross domestic product; earnings from Honeywell International.

The Star

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How long does it take to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos