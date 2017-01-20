Week Ahead: Corporate earnings season kicks into gear

MONDAY: Earnings from McDonald’s Corp.; Treasury securities auction.
TUESDAY: Existing home sales; earnings from UMB Financial, Verizon.
WEDNESDAY: Earnings from AT&T, Boeing.
THURSDAY: New home sales; initial jobless claims; leading economic indicators; Bloomberg consumer comfort index; international trade; Kansas City Federal Reserve’s manufacturing index; earnings from Caterpillar, Deluxe Corp., DST, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, International Speedway, Microsoft, Southwest Airlines, Starbucks, Swift Transportation.
FRIDAY: Durable goods; consumer sentiment; gross domestic product; earnings from Honeywell International.
