Kansas City Southern earnings decline but stock jumps

Earnings at Kansas City Southern fell 7 percent in the fourth quarter though revenues were unchanged from the same three months of 2015.
Shares of the company’s stock jumped more than 2 percent in morning trading, with stock changing hands at $86.35, up $1.85 from Thursday’s close.
The railway company said Friday it earned $129.6 million, or $1.21 a share, in October, November and December. A year earlier, it earned $139.3 million, or $1.28 a share.
Revenues in the quarter reached $598.5 million, compared with $598 million in the final months of 2015.
For all of 2016, Kansas City Southern earned $478.1 million, or $4.43 a share, down 1.1 percent from 2015. Revenues in 2016 were $2.3 billion, down 3.5 percent.
CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer said the year’s results reflected the company’s “ability to react swiftly and efficiently,” and particularly during interruptions to its operations from weather and protests.
Kansas City Southern officials have acknowledged President-elect Donald Trump has targeted the North American Free Trade Agreement for updating or repeal. The railway conducts business across the Mexico-U.S. border, carrying traffic both ways.
Ottensmeyer has said that Kansas City Southern is among many companies that would expect to be involved in debate about any changes to Nafta. He also recently was named to chair a group of corporate leaders focused on trade between the United States and Mexico.
“Looking ahead to 2017, the company is aware of both economic and political uncertainty. However, we continue to emphasize our commitment to growth, and we are well positioned to take full advantage of the significant new business opportunities that lie ahead of us,” Ottensmeyer said in the company’s earnings announcement.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
