Bats Global shareholders accept $3.2 billion buyout

Shareholders of Lenexa-based Bats Global Markets Inc. accepted the planned $3.2 billion buyout by a Chicago-based exchange operator.
CBOE Holdings Inc. agreed in September to buy Bats, which operates the nation’s second-largest stock exchange behind the New York Stock Exchange. CBOE operates futures and options markets and wants to use Bats’ proprietary trading platform in its markets.
Shareholders cast 70.81 percent of outstanding Bats shares for the deal on Wednesday. Some regulatory approvals are still needed, but the companies expect to complete the deal by the end of March.
