Commerce bank cites loan growth for higher profits in 2016

1:03 Minimum wage rally outside Missouri Supreme Court Pause

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

2:25 How to make your own Pussyhat

1:17 The spectacle at Trump Tower

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day