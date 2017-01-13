U.S.-Mexico trade group taps Kansas City Southern’s CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer

Patrick Ottensmeyer, CEO of Kansas City Southern, has been picked to head a group of corporate leaders focused on trade between the United States and Mexico.
The U.S. Mexico CEO Dialogue chose Ottensmeyer to chair its strategic trade initiatives working group.
“Pat is the right person to lead this effort at an important juncture in the U.S.’s relationship with Mexico, our neighbor and third-largest trading partner,” said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of International Affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Kansas City Southern, based in Kansas City, operates a railway that connects U.S. and Mexico markets carrying goods and materials for businesses on both sides of the border.
