Honeywell earns high performance ratings from U.S. Department of Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy has given Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies the department’s highest marks for performance among its nuclear industry contractors.
The ratings, which include the Kansas City National Security Campus at 14520 Botts Road, are part of contractor evaluations by the National Nuclear Security Administration.
The only other nuclear contractor to receive equally high overview ratings from the federal department was National Security Technologies, which operates the Nevada National Security Site.
Diane Stafford, stafford@kcstar.com
