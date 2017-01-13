Hy-Vee recalls candy products because of possible salmonella contamination

Hy-Vee Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of several candy products because of potential salmonella contamination.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, grocer said a milk powder ingredient used in chocolate coating “had the potential” to be contaminated. The recall includes selected products produced and shipped by Palmer Candy Co. to Hy-Vee stores between Oct. 20 and Dec. 9.
The products, sold at all of Hy-Vee’s 242 stores in an eight-state area that includes Kansas and Missouri, was packaged in a plastic container with a clear lid. No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products, the company said.
The products can be returned to Hy-Vee stores for a full refund.
More information: 1-800-772-4098.
