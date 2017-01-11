Kansas City Southern invests in Mexico energy project

Kansas City Southern and two partners plan to invest about $45 million to build a liquid fuels rail terminal in Mexico.
The Kansas City railroad company on Wednesday said it is partnering with Watco Companies LLC and WTC Industrial on the project, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter this year.
The facility, in San Luis Potosi, will be used solely by Kansas City Southern de Mexico.
Kansas City Southern said the facility will “facilitate and expand the exportation of liquid fuels from the United States to Mexico.” It also said a storage facility could later be added to provide retail fuels in central Mexico.
The company said the partnership was created in advance of Mexico’s energy markets being fully open to foreign investment and the importation of refined energy products in 2018.
