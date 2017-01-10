Hostess recalls holiday-edition peppermint-flavored Twinkies

Hostess Brands issued a recall for Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies sold in nine-packs because they contain milk powder ingredients made by another company that may have been contaminated.
Hostess, which has its headquarters in Kansas City, recalled the seasonal Twinkies bearing the UPC No. 888109111571 on Monday. The product was sold to distributors and grocery stores throughout the United States; other Hostess products were not affected.
Monday’s recall occurred a month after Valley Milk Products recalled 50-pound bags of milk powder after its manufacturing facility tested positive for salmonella contamination. Valley Milk Products, based in Virginia, did not find a presence of salmonella in its finished product. Blommer Chocolate Company used the affected milk powder in a confectionery coating that was applied to Hostess’ white holiday Twinkies.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause fever, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can lead to serious infections in children and elderly consumers.
Consumers who bought the Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies are encouraged to not eat the product and return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.
Hostess said in its recall that tests on the Twinkies in question did not turn up signs of salmonella, but it decided to issue the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”
