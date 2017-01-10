Spencer Fane partners re-elect Patrick Whalen to lead firm

Patrick Whalen will lead Kansas City-based law firm Spencer Fane for another four years as managing partner.
In a statement, the firm said that its partnership vote in Whalen’s favor reflected positive growth for Spencer Fane under his leadership.
The firm, which 10 years ago was substantially centered in Kansas City and Overland Park, has broadened its reach with offices in Dallas, Oklahoma City and Denver. The firm acquired the Denver law practice of Berenbaum Weinshienk on Dec. 1, doubling the size of its presence in Colorado.
Spencer Fane reported growth of more than 10 percent in both income and revenue over the last year.
