Donald Trump’s industry criticisms shift focus of Detroit auto show

President-elect Donald Trump is not attending the country’s premier auto show in Detroit, but his vow to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico has changed the focus of the show from what new vehicles are on display to where they are made.
Ford said Monday that it would produce a new pickup truck and sport utility vehicle in a factory that is losing car production to Mexico. Fiat Chrysler announced Sunday that it would invest $1 billion and create 2,000 new jobs in the United States.
And Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors, which has been criticized by Trump for its production plans in Mexico, said the company was still not altering those plans.
More than anything, said Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Fiat Chrysler, the industry needed to know what was going to happen with the North American Free Trade Agreement, which allows for a free flow of trade between the United States and Mexico.
“We need a clear indication of how the U.S. administration plans to deal with NAFTA,” Marchionne said at the auto show. “We’re just waiting for clarity.”
Trump has made the auto industry a frequent target, attacking automakers for selling Mexican-made vehicles in the United States.
After the announcements from Fiat Chrysler and Ford during the auto show, though, Trump reversed course. He thanked the companies for commitments to add jobs and products at plants in Michigan and Ohio, and took credit for the decisions.
“It’s finally happening,” Trump wrote on Twitter in reference to the job growth, adding, “Thank you Ford and Fiat C!”
What is unclear, though, is where the auto industry will head from this point. And that has been a running discussion in the first two days of the sprawling North American International Auto Show in Detroit, usually known far more for talk about engines than economic policy.
Marchionne, for example, said that although Fiat Chrysler is eager to add jobs and production in the United States, the company is less certain about further investments in Mexico.
“The reality of the Mexican auto industry has been tooled up to try and meet demand in the U.S. market,” he said. “If the U.S. market is not there, its reason for existence is on the line.”
Most major automakers have sizable manufacturing operations in Mexico that export to the United States and elsewhere.
Factories in Mexico are considered an integral part of global business strategies. But Trump has zeroed in on how investment in Mexico may be hurting the chances for U.S. job growth.
Ford, for example, canceled plans recently to build a factory in Mexico that had been repeatedly criticized by Trump.
The president-elect also scolded GM for importing small Chevrolet Cruze hatchbacks from Mexico to augment its production of similar vehicles in the United States. But Barra said it was too late to turn back on that decision.
“This is a long-lead business with high capital investments, decisions that were made two, three and four years ago,” Barra said at an auto show event promoting a new GM SUV.
However, Barra said GM is eager to work with the incoming Trump administration on issues related to manufacturing and job growth.
She said she had spoken with Trump last week after his Twitter post about the Mexican-made Cruze and expects that dialogue to continue.
“There’s a lot of work to do,” Barra said. “When you really look at some of the things the president-elect has said, we have much more in common than we have different.”
