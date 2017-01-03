Blue Springs business with 500 area employees, Fike Corp., names CEO

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC Pause

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for?

21:41 Sunflower Showdown Preview: Kansas State at Kansas

6:14 Chargers interested in Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis