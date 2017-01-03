Kansas City’s chief fundraising and advocacy group for the arts seeks a new CEO

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC Pause

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

1:17 Tesla car fans line up to reserve mystery vehicle

1:40 New plan for Metcalf South property includes Lowe’s store

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for?

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

2:33 Donald Trump's White House staff picks so far

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis