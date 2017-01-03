KC ‘hackathon’ seeks volunteer nerds to help nonprofit organizations

The third annual Nerdery Overnight Website Challenge in Kansas City has set a Jan. 20 deadline for applications.
The 24-hour “hackathon” seeks volunteers with software development, design and digital strategy expertise to offer their services to selected Kansas City area nonprofit organizations.
The same deadline applies to nonprofits that want to be chosen for the free services. Last year, five Kansas City area organizations won help.
The 2017 event will be held Feb. 25-26.
Eligible organizations for the Kansas City challenge must be 501c3-registered nonprofits in Missouri or Kansas. Applications must say exactly “how nerds could further their mission through better use of interactive technology.” Secular or political organizations are excluded from consideration.
Nerdery organizers say applicants get better consideration for the free service if they get their constituents or supporters to post testimonials on the online profiles they create.
Self-proclaimed nerds who want to volunteer are asked to self-organize teams of six to 12 people, all of whom will be available for the entire 24 hours. Each team will be assigned one of the selected nonprofits to provide pro bono services.
Winning applicants will be announced Jan. 25, but the pairings — which team works with which nonprofit — won’t be announced until just before the 24-hour challenge begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 25.
The event’s official hours are 9 a.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday, but it’s suggested that set-up and come-down time will occupy the entire weekend.
For volunteers, there’s more than social service at stake. The Nerdery will sponsor an awards event in March to honor design, functionality and impact of the work done during the challenge.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
