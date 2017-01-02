Kansas City area DirecTV customers lose KMBC and KCWE

Stalled contract negotiations between DirecTV and Hearst Television have left Kansas City area DirecTV customers without access to KMBC (Channel 9) and KCWE (Channel 29).
Both companies have denied responsibility for the outage.
According to a post on kmbc.com, negotiations stalled when DirecTV tried to “carry our stations at below market rates, which is neither fair nor reasonable.”
KMBC also denied pulling its stations from DirecTV’s lineup: “To be clear, we have not ‘blacked out’ our station. You may continue to receive our station for free, over the air, or by other satellite distribution, and, where available, from cable operators.”
A post on DirecTV’s website states: “When contract disputes arise over station owners’ unnecessary increases in what you should pay for these free over-the-air stations, DIRECTV will never remove them from your lineup. Period.”
DirecTV added that “the station owners are the only ones who can decide to take away your local stations.”
Neither statement clarifies whether or when DirecTV customers will regain access to the stations.
Comments