Kansas City area charts small year-to-year job growth

The Kansas City area’s unemployment rate held basically steady from November 2015 to November 2016, while employers increased their payroll job count by just 0.9 percent.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday that the Kansas City area’s jobless rate was estimated at 3.8 percent last month, the same measure as a year earlier.
Meanwhile, metro area employers had a net gain of 9,600 payroll jobs. That put the area’s employment count at an estimated 1,064,600 out of a civilian labor force of 1,117,555.
The number of active, unemployed job hunters was estimated at 42,281 in November.
The Labor Department’s monthly roundup of 387 metro areas included several Kansas cities where the employment count showed a year-to-year decline. It reported a 1.3 percent reduction in payroll jobs in Lawrence, a 2.5 percent drop in Manhattan, and a 0.7 percent slip in Topeka. Wichita scored a 0.8 percent job growth.
In Missouri, a 1.3 percent job decline was reported for Joplin, and a 1.1 percent loss for Cape Girardeau. On the upside, St. Louis scored a 3.1 percent jump in payroll jobs. Columbia, Jefferson City, St. Joseph and Springfield also gained jobs.
Across the nation, employment was higher in 303 metro areas in November 2016 than November 2015. Unemployment rates were lower than a year earlier in 271 of the studied areas.
