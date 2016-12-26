Regional manufacturing activity reaches two-year high

2:31 Christmas elves bring KCK girl a new home and a special bedroom Pause

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

4:37 Secret Santa inspires kindness during sleigh ride in Independence

2:34 Mayor's Christmas Tree arrives at Crown Center

3:02 Syrian refugee families struggle to make KC home

2:07 Long-awaited mental health crisis center opens Monday

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'