Death of Caleb Schwab on Verrückt water slide raises questions still unanswered

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC Pause

2:31 Christmas elves bring KCK girl a new home and a special bedroom

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:25 These 130 Salvation Army volunteers are preparing to feed hundreds in KC

4:37 Secret Santa inspires kindness during sleigh ride in Independence

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?

2:07 Long-awaited mental health crisis center opens Monday

4:36 African boy who survived a machete attack lived longer than expected

3:31 Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe