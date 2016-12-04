Recycle this: Mid-America Regional Council clears up plastic confusion

Police arrested dozens of low-wage workers protesting at the intersection of Meyer and Troost Avenue in KCMO Tuesday night, November 29 as protesters sat in the street and blocked the traffic. Hundreds of restaurant workers, child care workers as well as other concerned citizens participated in the “Fight for 15” protests at difference locations in Kansas City through out the day.
A small group of students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City joined a few dozen low-wage workers who marched across campus at 11:15 a.m. before holding a 15-minute rally in front of the student union. The campus rally followed an early-morning protest staged by fast-food and other low-wage workers at two midtown Kansas City fast-food restaurants early Tuesday.
Casey and Sloane Simmons, owners of Stuff, an art and gift store in Brookside, are excited about this coming Small Business Saturday as the store will have an artist handcrafting and personalizing products for customers. By Friday noon, Stuff has seen quite a number of customers. "People are craving connection and authenticity, and there's no better place to find that but in small business, " said Casey Simmons.
Sharon Pace of Kansas City, Kan., relies on Obamacare to help her cover her health needs and would receive a dramatic reduction in costs through it next year. Pace fears the financial and health fallout if the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, were to be repealed.
The Kansas City area’s highest honor for civic leadership in 2016 went to Donald J. Hall Jr., CEO of Hallmark Cards Inc. at the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Tuesday night at Bartle Hall. He is the fourth member of the Hall family to receive the award from the Chamber.
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.
The Star stopped by two local businesses on Friday where there have been reports of real or perceived racial or religious harassment following the election of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States. KC River Market customers continue shopping and supporting Al-Habashi Mart and UMKC students vow to support Sahara, the Mediterranean restaurant near campus.