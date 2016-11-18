Expect big crowds of travelers at KCI over Thanksgiving holiday

Kansas City International Airport expects a big bump in passenger travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Aviation officials said they expected KCI to serve more than 424,000 passengers on 3,630 flights (arriving and departing) during the holiday period, from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29.
That’s up 10.5 percent from the 2015 passenger numbers for the Thanksgiving period and was attributed to larger aircraft and more flights. It’s the biggest year-over-year increase at KCI in 10 years or more.
Kansas City this year has new or additional nonstop flights to destinations such as Las Vegas; Orlando, Fla.; San Antonio; Toronto; Portland, Ore.; and New York.
The busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when nearly 39,000 passengers are expected to use Kansas City’s airport, either arriving or departing. The lightest travel day will be Thanksgiving Day.
The Aviation Department recommends passengers arrive at the airport terminal 90 minutes prior to departure and two hours before international flights.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
