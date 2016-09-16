Missouri, Kansas groups to urge business with Cuba

Two state organizations will join a chorus of U.S. voices urging an end to 55-year-old trade and travel embargoes with Cuba.
The Engage Cuba Coalition, a national group, on Monday will announce formation of the Engage Cuba Kansas State Council and the Engage Cuba Missouri State Council.
The council will advocate agricultural, business and travel ties to allow Kansas and Missouri exporters “to regain lost market share on the island while supporting Cuba’s growing private sector.”
The Kansas Wheat organization has joined the coalition as a partner in the Kansas group. The Missouri group includes the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.
Engage Cuba is a coalition of private companies and other organizations that focuses on legislative advocacy, asking Congress to lift the embargoes. It also wants to support U.S. and Cuban businesses in navigating export and import laws. And it has aligned with experts who serve as market analysts.
Press conferences about the newly formed state advocacy groups will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Olathe and at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Union Station in Kansas City.
Information about Engage Cuba is available at engagecuba.org.
