Illinois lawmaker quits leadership job amid harassment claim

Medical-marijuana advocate Maryann Loncar alleges harassment by Illinois House Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang, D-Skokie, as state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, right, listens during a press conference in the Blue Room during a press conference in the Blue Room of the state Capitol, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Springfield, Ill. Lang resigned his leadership post, but called the allegations “absurd.” The State Journal-Register via AP

