Watch sparks fly on an electrical line, hail fall in Brookside during thunderstorm

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges.
Icelandair begins seasonal transatlantic air service between Kansas City and Reykjavik, Iceland, with the first-ever scheduled nonstop flight out of Kansas City International Airport on May 26, 2018. The plane arrived at KCI on Friday evening.
Valley Oaks Steak's feedlot and slaughterhouse, located near dozens of houses and three miles from Powell Gardens, wants to expand its operation along U.S. highway 50. The plan has caused quite a stink with many nearby residents.
In 1982, two men arrived at a house near Janssen Place in Kansas City to shovel snow and found a baby girl abandoned on the back doorstep. Thirty-six years later, one of the men, Bob Hopkins, is on a mission to find out what happened to her.
Renaming 63rd Street for Martin Luther King Jr. is one option an advisory panel has put forth in an attempt to honor the slain civil rights leader. Here are some of the major points of interest along the route as it travels from west to east.