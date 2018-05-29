NB I-435 closed while crews battle tractor-trailer fire

Valley Oaks Steak's feedlot and slaughterhouse, located near dozens of houses and three miles from Powell Gardens, wants to expand its operation along U.S. highway 50. The plan has caused quite a stink with many nearby residents.
Icelandair begins seasonal transatlantic air service between Kansas City and Reykjavik, Iceland, with the first-ever scheduled nonstop flight out of Kansas City International Airport on May 26, 2018. The plane arrived at KCI on Friday evening.
In 1982, two men arrived at a house near Janssen Place in Kansas City to shovel snow and found a baby girl abandoned on the back doorstep. Thirty-six years later, one of the men, Bob Hopkins, is on a mission to find out what happened to her.
Renaming 63rd Street for Martin Luther King Jr. is one option an advisory panel has put forth in an attempt to honor the slain civil rights leader. Here are some of the major points of interest along the route as it travels from west to east.
The love of all things "Star Wars" began for Karen Rogers when she was 3 years old. Over the years she has collected memorabilia and has introduced her children to the movies. The entire family was heading to "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opening night.
A Kansas City, North woman, who only wanted to be identified as Lindsey, says she decided to openly carry a handgun to protect herself and her 9-month-old son and boyfriend after a shooting at an apartment complex left one man dead.