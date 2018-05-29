NB I-435 closed while crews battle tractor-trailer fire

Emergency crews are battling a tractor-trailer fire in the northbound lanes of I-435 near 23rd street.
KC Scout Monty Davis
The history behind Memorial Day

News

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.