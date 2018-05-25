Kansas City is considering renaming 63rd Street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Renaming 63rd Street for Martin Luther King Jr. is one option an advisory panel has put forth in an attempt to honor the slain civil rights leader. Here are some of the major points of interest along the route as it travels from west to east.
The love of all things "Star Wars" began for Karen Rogers when she was 3 years old. Over the years she has collected memorabilia and has introduced her children to the movies. The entire family was heading to "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opening night.
Kylan Scheele put his school, Truman High in Independence, up for sale on Craigslist as a senior prank. The school saw it as a credible threat, and now Scheele is not allowed to participate in graduation.
One mausoleum resembles the Parthenon in Greece. Another could easily be mistaken for a church. These mausoleums in Mount Washington Cemetery and at Elmwood Cemetery house some of Kansas City's elites.
Crossroads Academy high school students plan to travel to the Global Solutions Lab next month and share ideas for solving some of the world's most pressing issues at the United Nations in New York City.
Authorities in May 2018 accused Michael Ward, a former California, Missouri, police chief, of stealing guns and weapon sights from the agency as well as forging timesheets of a woman he was dating. Music courtesy of Bensound.com
Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn wouldn't say where he got the money he gave to Al Watkins. Faun says it was for audio outlining allegations against Gov. Greitens. Faughn's lawyer, Chuck Hatfield, sparred with Rep. Jay Barnes in this clip.
Missouri lawmakers read testimony from Gov. Eric Greitens' alleged victim from a deposition in the now-dropped criminal case against the governor. Greitens' lawyers asked the woman about high personal details.
Gov. Eric Greitens' attorney grilled his alleged victim on whether she ever saw the photo that she claims the governor took to keep her silent and suggested that the threat of a photo would have been as effective as an actual photo.
Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.
A Kansas City minister surprised a former South Dakota lawman last week by returning the badge he stole from him more than 50 years ago. Photos from the Sioux Falls Argus Leader via The Associated Press.