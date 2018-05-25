Kansas City is considering renaming 63rd Street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Renaming 63rd Street for Martin Luther King Jr. is one option an advisory panel has put forth in an attempt to honor the slain civil rights leader. Here are some of the major points of interest along the route as it travels from west to east.
Monty Davis
The history behind Memorial Day

News

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.