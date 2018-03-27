Calls for equity, inclusion highlight James' State of City speech

Mayor Sly James made equity and inclusion central themes of his seventh "State of the City" speech Tuesday, announcing a new initiative that will attempt to address racial bias in the public and private sectors.
James offered few details about what he called The Mayor's Initiative on Race & Inclusion. He said it would begin later this spring with a convocation of leaders and stakeholders from government as well as the private and non-profit worlds.
The two-term incumbent, who leaves office next year, has often spoken about his desire to narrow racial divisions in the city. Tuesday's announcement represents what is likely his final attempt.
"Our city is not making nearly enough progress in this area," he told an audience of about 500 at Plexpod Westport Commons, the former Westport Junior High School that is now a co-working space.
"Our challenge is to come together and learn from each other and implement measurable changes, not just in our own organizations but across the entire city. We will make progress in making Kansas City more inclusive and more equitable for everyone."
State of the city, state, or union addresses are usually a combination of celebration and aspiration, where leaders look back at achievements and forward to unfinished business.
James recounted the major accomplishments on his watch, including the downtown street car, the convention hotel under construction and a new single terminal KCI promised by late 2021. He said the city has already made progress on more than 20 of the infrastructure and flood control projects included in the $800 million general obligation bond package approved by voters in April 2017.
'We're not just building this city for us or the next few years," James said. "We are building this city for my grandchildren Grey and Race, and your children and grandchildren for the next 50 years."
James laced equity and inclusion themes into most the topics he covered, describing them as values that must drive decisions about transportation, education and digital access. He lamented voters' decision in 2014 to reject expansion of the downtown streetcar east on Independence Avenue to Benton Boulevard and east on Linwood Boulevard to Prospect. Current plans call for expansion south from Crown Center to UMKC.
"When we talk about social and economic equity, we must also understand that transportation is essential to achieving that equity," James said. "I want us to expand east to unite neighborhoods racially and economically, and north to unite neighborhoods on both sides of the river."
The same goal should drive the Smart Cities program, James said, calling for expansion of the free Wi-Fi system, which now covers 54 blocks downtown, into the Prospect corridor.
James said his initiative to raise third-grade reading proficiency, Turn the Page KC, will pilot a program attempting to address equity issues in education, such as racial disparities in school discipline. Data shows black males are far more likely to be suspended from class than their white peers.
"The data is clear," he said. "Racial and gender biases exist in elementary school and even preschool suspensions...These biases will continue to persist unless we as a community are willing to talk about how a child's race impacts their educational experience."
James once again touched on the city's high rates of gun violence, which resulted in 149 homicides in 2017. He urged residents to cooperate with police investigations and slammed state legislators for failing to enact laws to curb gun violence.
"When I go to a murder scene, I feel the corrosive force of violence in our community," he said. "It tears families apart, and fosters deep pervasive distrust between communities and the police."
He noted what he regarded as hopeful signs, including a program for at-risk teens run by the Kansas City No Violence Alliance (KC NoVA) that stresses conflict resolution skills, job training and art therapy. He said graduates of the program have had significantly fewer negative contacts with the police than when they started.
James saved his greatest praise for students who participated in last Saturday's March for Our Lives events. He introduced a dozen of them to a standing ovation.
"So the next time I hear somebody telling me they don't know what the young people are doing, I'm going to laugh at them," he said.
"These committed young students are on the right side of history. And they are not going away anytime soon. In a moment in time when people are talking about the 'Black Panther' movie, which is really cool, these young people are the real super heroes."
James pledged his continued support.
"I'll do all I can to be there when they need me — and I hope each and every one of you will as well."
