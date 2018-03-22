Have You Ever Heard of Norovirus?

WARNING: Graphic content. The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in his grandparents' backyard. This footage is from camera 1. The shooting occurs near the 7:40 mark.
Zei Uwadia, 16, is the first patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital to walk on ECMO, a form of life support that pumps blood from her heart, oxygenates it, then pumps it back in her body. Zei’s lungs failed in October for unexplained reasons.
Master patrolman Dennis Vallejo of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department and workers from Operation Brightside cleaned and painted the defaced John Brown statue on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, near the historic Quindaro Townsite ruins.
A singing principal in Florence, Kentucky, whose musical school closing announcements have gone viral, was back on March 21 letting parents know Union Pointe Academy was closed due to a spring snowstorm.
Kansas chemist Syed Jamal, who had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since his Jan. 24 arrest, was released from the Platte County jail and reunited with his family, pending the outcome of his deportation case.