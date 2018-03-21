Neighbors welcome Syed Jamal home with a party

Syed Jamal, the Kansas chemist who was freed pending the outcome of his deportation case, was welcomed home by friends at a party in Lawrence on March 21.
Shane Keyser
Walking on life support

Zei Uwadia, 16, is the first patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital to walk on ECMO, a form of life support that pumps blood from her heart, oxygenates it, then pumps it back in her body. Zei’s lungs failed in October for unexplained reasons.