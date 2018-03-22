Here are six key things about KC's new $1.7 billion budget

The Kansas City Council approved a new $1.7 billion operating budget Thursday for the fiscal year beginning May 1. Here are some answers to key questions:
Where is most of the money going?
It could be called the Police, Fire and then Everything Else Budget. Continuing the trend of recent years, public safety (police, fire and municipal courts) outlays will grow by $14.7 million and in total will consume 76 percent of the general operating fund that provides the bulk of money for city services.
The police department will get 24 new patrol officers and 15 additional emergency call takers. Most of the fire department's $8.1 million increase will go to wages, overtime and pension contributions. All other major city services combined (parks, health, public works, housing) get an extra $29.4 million. The city will pay $300 million in debt service on its bonds.
Where's the money coming from?
Much of the budget's growth is fueled by estimates of robust growth in earnings tax revenues, which are up $9.4 million and utility tax payments, up $10.8 million.
Where's it not coming from?
From parking tickets, and traffic tickets, traffic citations and other fines and forfeitures. They are forecast to be down $6 million in the next fiscal year.
Are my water and sewer bills going up again?
Yes, to cover the continued costs of federally mandated improvements to the sewer system and replacement of water mains as old as 125 years. The average monthly residential sewer bill will grow by 9.9 percent, or an estimated $5.51, from $55.57 to $61.08. The average residential water bill will increase by about 56 cents. That is a 1.5 percent increase, from $37.75 to $38.31.
What's happening to my property taxes?
They'll go up slightly, from $1.60 to $1.68 per $100 assessed valuation. Most of that increase reflects added debt the city will take on as a result of the $800 million general obligation bond package voters approved in April 2017. Officials estimate that the average homeowner will see an annual increase of about $8 over the next 20 years to pay for the bonds.
Where will we see the bond money actually at work repairing roads, bridges and sidewalks?
The city plans to spend about $60 million on a series of projects. A fact sheet can be viewed on the city's web site.
