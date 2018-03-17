Final Chapters for March 17, 2018: Stephen Hawking, Hubert de Givenchy, Tom Benson

Stephen Hawking was a scientist whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease. He died March 14 at his home in Cambridge, England. He was 76. Hawking was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time, and his book, “A Brief History of Time,” became an international best-seller, making him one of science’s biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein. He was told by doctors that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis shortly after his 21st birthday in 1963, and lived with the normally fatal illness for more than 50 years. His early life was chronicled in the 2014 film “The Theory of Everything.”
Hubert de Givenchy was a French couturier who was a pioneer of ready-to-wear and designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” He died March 10 at his home outside Paris. He was 91. Givenchy was part of the elite cadre of Paris-based designers including Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Christobal Balenciaga that redefined fashion in the wake of World War II. He launched a line of upscale ready-to-wear and accessories in the 1960s. Its commercial success soon enabled him to buy out his backers, making him one of only a handful of Paris couturiers to own their own label outright. In 1988, he sold the house to French luxury conglomerate LVMH.
Tom Benson was the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. He died March 15 in New Orleans. He was 90. Benson, who built his fortune primarily in the automobile business, as well as in banking and real estate, bought the Saints in 1985 when it appeared the club would be sold to out-of-state interests and perhaps moved out of Louisiana. He paid $70 million for the team, which is now worth close to $2 billion. He had owned the Pelicans since 2012.
Ed Charles was a former third baseman for the Kansas City Athletics and the New York Mets. He died March 15 in New York. He was 84. Charles was signed by the Milwaukee Braves in 1952 and spent nearly a decade in the minor leagues before he was traded to the Athletics after the 1961 season. He played for Kansas City from 1962 until he was traded to New York in 1967. He was a member of the “Miracle Mets” when they won the World Series in 1969, his last season in the majors. He finished with a .263 career batting average, 86 homers and 421 RBIs.
Never miss a local story.
Louise Slaughter was a New York liberal who championed women’s rights and American manufacturing for more than three decades as a Democratic congresswoman. She died March 16 at a hospital in Washington. She was 88 and the oldest sitting member of Congress. Slaughter was the ranking Democrat on the Rules Committee, which determines when and how bills reach the House floor. She served as the committee’s first and only woman chairman for four years after Nancy Pelosi became the first female House speaker in 2007. She helped shepherd the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.
Ronnie Franklin was a jockey who rode Spectacular Bid to victory in the 1979 Kentucky Derby and Preakness. He died March 8 of lung cancer in Baltimore, his nephew said. He was 58. Franklin was 19 when he guided Spectacular Bid to victory as a 3-5 favorite in the Kentucky Derby. After winning the Preakness by 5 1/2 lengths, his bid to capture the Triple Crown ended when Spectacular Bid finished third in the Belmont. A week later, he was arrested for possession of cocaine, and he never rode Spectacular Bid again. He struggled with substance abuse in the ensuing years and was repeatedly denied licenses from state commissions because of his problems.
Craig Mack was a rapper best known for the platinum 1994 hit “Flava in Ya Ear.” He died March 12 at his home in Walterboro, S.C. The Colleton County coroner said it appeared he died of natural causes. He was 47. Mack helped launch Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment with his first album, “Project: Funk da World.” It was anchored by “Flava in Ya Ear,” which was nominated for a Grammy. The remix also included LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and the then up-and-coming Biggie Smalls. His follow-up single, “Get Down” went gold. He released a second album, “Operation: Get Down” in 1997 but left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.
Augie Garrido was a college baseball coach who won three national baseball championships at Cal State Fullerton and two more at Texas. He died March 15 in California. He had been hospitalized following a stroke on Sunday. He was 79. Garrido won College World Series titles with the Titans in 1979, 1984 and 1995, and with the Longhorns in 2002 and 2005. He last coached the Longhorns in 2016, and his 1,975 career victories rank first in college baseball. He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.
Nokie Edwards was the influential lead guitarist for “surf rock” pioneers the Ventures. He died March 12 at a hospital in Yuma, Ariz. He was 82. Edwards was playing in Buck Owens’ band at the time he met guitarists Bob Bogle and Don Wilson, who founded the Ventures. The instrumental group, known for the hits “Walk, Don’t Run,” on which Edwards played bass, and the theme for the TV show “Hawaii Five-O,” sold millions of records and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. He also did some acting, appearing on the HBO drama “Deadwood.”
Floyd Carter Sr. was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal. He died March 8. He was 95. Carter served with the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black aviators in the U.S. military, during World War II. He also flew during the Korean and Vietnam wars and rose to the rank of Air Force lieutenant colonel. He also spent 27 years with the New York City Police Department.
Kate Wilhelm was an award-winning science fiction writer. She died March 8 in Eugene, Ore. She was 89. Wilhelm wrote more than 60 works in science fiction, fantasy and mystery, including the Hugo Award-winning novel “Where Late the Sweet Birds Sang.” She was a member of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame.
Ken Flach was a tennis player who won four Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles and two in mixed doubles. He died March 12 in California after a brief illness. He was 54. Flach reached No. 1 in the men’s doubles rankings and paired with Robert Seguso to form one of the world’s top teams in the 1980s. They won 28 titles together, including major championships at the U.S. Open in 1985 and Wimbledon in 1987 and 1988. They also collected a gold medal for the United States at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
Emily Nasrallah was a Lebanese author and feminist. She died March 13 in Beirut following a battle with cancer, her daughter said. She was 87. Nasrallah’s writing touched on women’s determination, migration and the terror of Lebanon’s 1975-90 Civil War. She was the author of several novels and children’s books, and was awarded regional and international prizes for her work.
Compiled from news service reports by Chris Carter, ccarter@kcstar.com.
Comments