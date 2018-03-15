Dog reunited with family after being shipped halfway around the world
A German Shepherd was reunited with its family in Wichita after being mistakenly shipped to Japan on a United flight. The family was flying to Kansas City as they prepared to move to Wichita when they discovered their dog had not arrived.
Active shooter training has evolved for law enforcement in the past few years, and local officers from municipalities in Johnson County gathered to practice with civilian participants at Antioch Church.
From the 20th century to the present, Russia has been the primary beneficiary of American espionage. Here's a look at the most memorable offenders, from Aldrich Ames of the CIA to Robert Hanssen of the FBI.
The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. released this surveillance video showing three suspects driving a truck into a convenience store and stealing an ATM machine. The crime took place about 1:30 a.m. on January 19.
Florida International University installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.
An accident Thursday, March 15, 2018, caused a camper towed by a vehicle to dangle off the edge of an Interstate 275 overpass in downtown St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the camper had been secured shortly before noon, and authorities
A Navy fighter jet crashed on March 14, while it was on approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida. A pilot and weapons system officer were onboard the jet, and were both declared dead by the Navy.
High school students from Topeka marched to the Kansas State Capitol building as part of a nationwide walkout in the wake of the shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018.
Hundreds of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging actions of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and seeking damages caused by flooding along the Missouri River from 2006 to 2011. Here are excerpts from a press conference h
A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinkin