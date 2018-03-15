Dog pound to 'animal campus': Haven nears construction in Swope Park

It used to be called the pound. Over time, such places became animal shelters. If plans work out, construction of the "Kansas City Campus for Animal Care" will begin in Swope Park before the end of the year.
The state-of-the-art $26 million facility is a joint venture of the city and the non-profit K.C. Pet Project, which released an artist's rendering Thursday. It would replace the outmoded and overcrowded 40-year-old city shelter on Raytown Road near the Jackson County Sports Complex.
The group operates that shelter and would play the same role in the new one, to be located on a 15-acre site in the park at the corner of Gregory Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue. The Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners approved an operating agreement on March 6. It will go to the City Council for final action.
The city has earmarked $18 million in general obligation bond funds for the project. It was included in the $800 million bond package approved by voters in April 2017. Animal welfare advocates, organized as "Raise The Woof," campaigned heavily for the proposal and will raise the balance of the cost from private sources.
Raise the Woof co-chair Roshann Parris said the private sector has already contributed $4 million in in-kind contributions that kept the project moving forward prior to the agreement with the park board. Parris said there are already significant pledges of private money for construction.
Five million of the $8 million private obligation has to be in hand before construction starts, Parris said. According to the operating agreement, construction must begin before the end of the calendar year or the land is no longer available.
While the city is contributing the bulk of the money, design and construction will not be subject to competitive bidding. City spokesman Chris Hernandez said Thursday that once the council approves the agreement the project becomes a public-private partnership that gives the campus group authority to manage the project and issue contracts,
The agreement allows the campus group to hire HNTB, Grand Construction and the Polsinelli law firm. All three have been working on a pro bono basis, Parris said. The agreement also sets targets for participation of minority and women-owned businesses.
Mayor Sly James, in a statement issued by the Pet Project, called the animal campus "a generational opportunity."
"The way in which a city treats its animals speaks not only to our humanity but also to the experience of tens of thousands of Kansas Citians and their families," James said.
As part of their fund raising, animal campus supporters have agreed to contribute up to $200,000 the disc golf course on the animal campus elsewhere in the park.
