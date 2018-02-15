From comfort to high-tech: Food a serious quest at Olympics

A woman cooks at a restaurant in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Korean food is some of the world’s finest - savory, salty soups with fish so tender it falls off the bone; thick slabs of grilled pork and beef backed with spicy kimchi that many Korean grandmothers swear cures the common cold. But it’s very different from what many foreign Olympians are used to. Felipe Dana AP Photo