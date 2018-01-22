News

USOC's Blackmun diagnosed with prostate cancer

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 06:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will not travel to South Korea for the opening ceremony of the Olympics next month.

The 60-year-old executive sent an email to staff Monday notifying them of his diagnosis and said he would have surgery later this week.

Blackmun is beginning his ninth year as the USOC's leader.

He said physicians recommended he start treatment as soon as possible, and the treatment could prevent him from traveling to Pyeongchang at all.

