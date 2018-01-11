Events mark local MLK celebrations

Calendar
Jan. 14
Methodist Ministers Fellowship: All invited, 6 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 3619 W. 35th St., Kansas City.
The 2018 21st Annual Raytown MLK Celebration: Keynote speakers Alvin Brooks and Mayor Mike McDonough, presentation of the MLK today essay contest, music by the Raytown South high school cardinal chorale and Raytown South middle school jazz band, free will offering to support the work of the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program. and The River of Refuge, Raytown South High School, 8211 Sterling Ave., Raytown, 816-353-2296 or www.Rcifa.org. .
Jan. 15
Memorial Breakfast: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., at 2915 Swope Parkway. The free event includes a continental breakfast and musical tributes. U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Rollin F. Jackson Sr. will be the featured speaker
Community Forum: Enjoy the event, 3:30 p.m., Palestine Missionary Baptist Church, 3619 E. 35th St., Kansas City.
Mass Celebration: Special guest, U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, 6 p.m., Palestine Missionary Baptist Church, 3619 E. 35th St., Kansas City.
34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration: Guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Vernon Percy Howard Jr., senior pastor of St. Mark Union Church, and president of the Kansas City chapter of Southern Christian Leadership Conference, music by the American Spiritual Ensemble and the William Jewell College concert choir, 10 a.m., Gano Chapel, William Jewell College, 500 College Hill, Liberty, 816-415-7557.
31st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration: This year’s theme is the “Color of Unity,” the winners of the John Olivarez scholarship and the eighth-grade essay contest will be announced at the event, 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7086.
United in the Journey: MLK celebration, keynote speaker Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, superintendent of Lee’s Summit R-7 school district, performances by Pleasant Lea elementary choir, Lee’s Summit R-7 faculty quartet and Lee’s Summit high school choir, 5 p.m. pre-show, 6 p.m., The Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 NW Murray Rd., Lee Summit.
14th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy and Scholarship Awards Dinner: Honoring chairman Ed Eilert of the Johnson County Commissioners and the student scholarship award winners, in addition individuals with diversity advocate awards will recognize people in specific fields, 5:30 p.m.., Overland Park Marriott Hotel, 10800 Metcalf, Overland Park, $75, 913-912-7195 or mlkingcomm@gmail.com.
Continuing the Dream Through Love and Peace in Times Like These: The featured speaker the Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of the nationally renowned Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, kicking off the event with a motorcade of hunger that will begin at 9 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, individuals are encouraged to bring canned goods, formal program will begin at 11 a.m., Jack E. Reardon Center, 500 Minnesota Ave., KCK, 913-908-4090 or smallideas1@yahoo.com.
