British bobsledder suffers a stroke, to miss Winter Olympics

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 09:24 AM

LONDON

A British bobsledder will miss the Winter Olympics after suffering a stroke.

Bruce Tasker, who was part of the British four-man team that finished in fifth place at the Sochi Games in 2014, was taken to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and sickness last week.

Team GB says the 30-year-old Tasker will have further assessments over the coming days and will not compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month on medical advice.

Tasker said in a statement on Thursday that it was a "completely freak occurrence," adding "I'm gutted not to be able to conclude the four-year cycle by going to the Olympics but I'm very grateful that I'm still fit and healthy."

